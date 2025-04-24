403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Yale Cuts Ties with Yalies4Palestine Over Protest Encampment
(MENAFN) Yale University has stripped the pro-Palestinian group Yalies4Palestine of its official status following an overnight protest encampment, which occurred just before a visit by far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
The university explained in a statement, “Because Yalies4Palestine has flagrantly violated the rules to which the Yale College Dean’s Office holds all registered student organizations, Yale College today notified Yalies4Palestine that the College is withdrawing its status as a registered student organization,” as reported.
The group has been removed from Yale Connect, the school's platform for registered student organizations.
While Yalies4Palestine denied organizing the protest, the university pointed to the group’s social media posts that encouraged involvement and a public statement that allegedly "taking credit" for the demonstration.
The protest began around 8 p.m. local time Tuesday at Beinecke Plaza, with tents set up, and was dispersed before midnight following warnings from university administration.
Yale also stated that it is investigating reports of “disturbing antisemitic conduct” during the protest but did not provide further details on the allegations.
The university explained in a statement, “Because Yalies4Palestine has flagrantly violated the rules to which the Yale College Dean’s Office holds all registered student organizations, Yale College today notified Yalies4Palestine that the College is withdrawing its status as a registered student organization,” as reported.
The group has been removed from Yale Connect, the school's platform for registered student organizations.
While Yalies4Palestine denied organizing the protest, the university pointed to the group’s social media posts that encouraged involvement and a public statement that allegedly "taking credit" for the demonstration.
The protest began around 8 p.m. local time Tuesday at Beinecke Plaza, with tents set up, and was dispersed before midnight following warnings from university administration.
Yale also stated that it is investigating reports of “disturbing antisemitic conduct” during the protest but did not provide further details on the allegations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment