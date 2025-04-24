Jumbo Electronics Kicks Off Mega Promotion With Unbeatable Deals, Gift Vouchers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Jumbo Electronics, the leading name in consumer electronics and home appliances in Qatar, has unveiled its latest Mega Promotion, set to run from April 23 to May 13, 2025.

This highly anticipated event brings customers unmatched value, combining the latest in-home technology with exclusive lifestyle rewards. As technology becomes an even greater part of daily life, Jumbo aims to make cutting-edge innovations more accessible to every household in Qatar.

With an evolving demand for smart living, the promotion highlights up to 25% discount on a handpicked selection of world-renowned brands such as LG, Harman Kardon, JBL, Nothing, Nokia, HMD, Ariston, Indesit, Brother, Kenwood, Blueair, Nutribullet, and Oscar. From high-definition televisions and advanced audio systems to energy-efficient appliances and sleek smartphones, Jumbo's offerings cater to every modern lifestyle need.

During the Mega Promotion, customers will receive exclusive gift vouchers redeemable across a diverse range of partner brands. These include popular dining destinations such as Papa Johns, Bo's Cafe, Nando's, and Zaatar Restaurant; travel services from Al Jaber Travels; hydration essentials from Qatar Oasis; and luxury fragrances from V Perfumes. With this well-rounded selection, Jumbo Electronics extends the value of every purchase-bringing customers not only the latest in technology but also access to lifestyle perks that complement and elevate everyday living.

Commenting on the occasion, Sajed Jassim Mohammed Sulaiman, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Jumbo Electronics, stated:“The Mega Promotion exemplifies our ongoing commitment to delivering technological innovation and exceptional value to our customers. At Jumbo Electronics, we continuously strive to enhance the quality of life for our patrons by offering products that blend performance with convenience.”

C.V. Rappai, Director and CEO, further remarked:“Over the past four decades, Jumbo Electronics has remained a trusted name in Qatar's retail sector. Our sustained growth and leadership are the result of a consistent focus on quality, customer satisfaction, and the ability to adapt to an ever-evolving market. We remain dedicated to advancing our service excellence and maintaining the high standards our customers expect.”

Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest LG Brand Shop, Jumbo Electronics outlet, or shop online at Jumbosouq to take full advantage of the promotion before May 13, 2025.