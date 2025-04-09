RISE Climate & Wine Symposium Announces RISE Leadership Award Winners

Anna Brittain, Executive Director of Napa Green & RISE co-founder, speaking with Michael Silacci, Winemaker at Opus One, during RISE 2023

The RISE planning committee is pleased to announce the six winners of the 2025 Leadership Awards. Winners will give an empowering "TED Talk" at RISE.

- Violet GrgichNAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The six-event RISE Climate & Wine Symposium is quickly approaching, with the launch event on Tuesday, April 29, and continuing to provide inspiration via 65 expert speakers through Thursday, May 8. One powerful element of each RISE event is the presentation of awards to regional wineries providing exceptional leadership on each of the Six Pillars of Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership . These community exemplars then have the opportunity to give their version of an empowering“TED Talk” at the event.On April 29, Pine Ridge Vineyards will receive the award for leadership in Water Efficiency & Savings, spotlighting their transition to dry farming. On April 30, the team at Domaine Carneros will be recognized for their leadership in Energy Efficiency & Savings for their cutting edge microgrid and investments in renewable energy with a clear ROI. On May 1, Violet Grgich of Grgich Hills Estate will accept the award for Soil Health & Biodiversity leadership with their holistic approach to regenerative farming, and economic analysis showing the financial value of collaborating with nature.“Domaine Carneros is thrilled to receive the RISE 2025 Energy Leadership Award, recognizing our recent advancements with our solar microgrid, an innovative approach to energy efficiency and resiliency,” says Remi Cohen, CEO.“RISE is an essential gathering where industry leaders share breakthrough solutions to our most pressing challenges. With many on our team attending, we're eager to connect, collaborate, and continue advancing. Join us in this vital conversation shaping our industry's future.”On May 6, Doug Boeschen will join to receive the award for leadership in Social Justice, Diversity & Inclusion for Boeschen Vineyards' commitment to worker disaster insurance and hazard pay. On May 7, Clif Family Winery will reveal the results of their packaging emissions inventory and be awarded for leadership in greening their Supply Chain & Waste Prevention. During the final event of RISE on May 8, Opus One will be recognized with the leadership award for Climate Action & Regenerative Agriculture for their whole system approach including producing biochar, transitioning to no-till, empowering their team, replacing their water-intensive berm, investing in ecosystem restoration, and more.Violet Grgich, President of Grgich Hills, shares,“As an honored recipient of the RISE award for Soil Health & Biodiversity leadership, I look forward to joining my fellow winegrowers at this year's symposium. RISE gives us an invaluable and not-to-be-missed opportunity to join together to affect positive change in light of the existential threat of climate change on our Valley and beyond. Together, we'll pioneer a brighter, better, and greener future.”RISE brings together industry leaders with carefully curated expert speakers you'll rarely or never get to connect with here in Napa, including Mark Arax, author of“The Dreamt Land”, Dr. Jonathan Lundgren, leader of the 1000 Farms Initiative, and Jermaine Stone, creator and host of the Emmy-nominated Street Somm, using hip-hop to bring new audiences to wine.Industry icon Cathy Corison, who together with her daughter Grace Corison Martin, will give a RISE keynote, observes,“Napa Valley is staged to be a leader worldwide as stewards of the land and our community-we must support our living web. RISE is a unique opportunity to come together to collaborate and share resources. On May 7th, we'll be discussing our multi-generational approach to leadership. Join us.”Now is the time to come together and take bold action-are you ready to be inspired? Don't miss these action- and impact-oriented conversations, and the chance to connect with leaders from across the globe. Visit to learn more.Symposium Dates & Location: April 29, 30 & May 1 and May 6, 7 & 8 | Charles Krug Winery | Carriage House | 2800 Main St, St Helena, CAThank you to our Exclusive Event Sponsors: Napa Valley Vintners; MCE Clean Energy; Lallemand Plant Care

