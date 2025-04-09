Empowering UP And MP: PM Modi To Embark On Day-Long Trip On April 11

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a day-long tour to two states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, on April 11.

The PM's itinerary begins in Varanasi, where, at approximately 11 a.m., he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate a series of development projects valued at over Rs 3,880 crore. Following this, he will address a public gathering.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will travel to Madhya Pradesh. At around 3:15 p.m., he will offer prayers and perform rituals at the Guru Ji Maharaj Temple in Isagarh. Subsequently, at 4:15 p.m., he will participate in a public event at Anandpur Dham, where he will address the audience, an official statement said. Demonstrating his commitment to enhancing road connectivity in the region, he will oversee the initiation of various road projects. These include the foundation stone for a road bridge connecting the Varanasi Ring Road to Sarnath, flyovers at Bhikharipur and Manduadih crossings, and a highway underpass road tunnel on NH-31 near Varanasi International Airport, collectively valued at over Rs 980 crore, said the statement.

To bolster the electricity infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two 400 KV and one 220 KV transmission substations, along with associated transmission lines in Jaunpur, Chandauli, and Ghazipur districts of the Varanasi division, worth over Rs 1,045 crore. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for a 220 KV transmission substation at Chaukaghat, Varanasi, a 132 KV transmission substation in Ghazipur, and upgrades to the Varanasi city electricity distribution system, amounting to Rs 775 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate a Transit Hostel at the Police Line and barracks at the PAC Ramnagar Campus to enhance facilities for security personnel, the statement further said.

Furthermore, he will lay the foundation stone for new administrative buildings at various police stations and a residential hostel in the Police Line. Aligned with his vision of inclusive education, the Prime Minister will inaugurate projects such as a Government Polytechnic College in Pindra, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government College in Barki village, 356 rural libraries, and 100 Anganwadi centres, the statement said.

He will also initiate the renovation of 77 primary school buildings under the Smart City Mission and the construction of a new building for Kasturba Gandhi School in Cholapur, Varanasi. To promote sports infrastructure, he will lay the foundation stone for a synthetic hockey turf with floodlights and a spectator gallery at Uday Pratap College, as well as a mini stadium in Shivpur, the statement further said.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the redevelopment of Samne Ghat and Shastri Ghat along the Ganga River, 130 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission worth Rs 345 crore, improvements to six municipal wards in Varanasi, and landscaping and sculpture installations at various sites across the city.

Further, he will lay the foundation stone for the MSME Unity Mall for artisans, infrastructure development works under the Transport Nagar Scheme at Mohansarai, a 1-MW solar power plant at WTP Bhelupur, community halls in 40 gram panchayats, and beautification projects for various parks in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Modi will also distribute Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to senior citizens aged 70 and above who are first-time beneficiaries. He will present Geographical Indication (GI) certificates for local items and products such as tabla, paintings, thandai, and tiranga barfi. Additionally, he will transfer Rs 105 crore in bonuses to milk suppliers in Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister will reaffirm his dedication to preserving India's cultural and spiritual heritage. He will visit Anandpur Dham in Isagarh Tehsil, Ashoknagar district, where he will perform prayers and rituals at the Guru Ji Maharaj Temple and tour the temple complex.

Anandpur Dham, established for spiritual and philanthropic purposes, spans 315 hectares. It features a modern gaushala (cowshed) housing over 500 cows and engages in agricultural activities within the Anandpur Trust campus. The trust operates a charitable hospital in Sukhpur village, schools in Sukhpur and Anandpur, and numerous Satsang Centres across the country.