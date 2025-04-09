Kajol Reveals The Secret Of Life Through Her Latest Post

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Kajol revealed the secret of life through her latest social media post.

She dropped some enchanting pictures in a stunning saree paired with a green choker and a stylish wristwatch. With open hair and minimal makeup, the diva was seen posing against a window almost as beautiful as her.

"The secret of life is to waste time doing things that u like...," Kajol captioned the post.

Earlier today, Kajol called veteran actress Jaya Bachchan the 'most no-nonsense' woman.

She took to social media to wish Jaya Bachchan on her birthday, terming her as the "most no-nonsense" woman she knows.

Sharing a candid photo featuring her and Jaya Bachchan from a Durga Puja pandal, Kajol penned the caption,“Happy birthday to the most no nonsense woman I know wish u a fantastic year ahead #jayabachchan.” (sic).

The throwback photo that featured the two engrossed in conversation is from the 2024 Durga Puja, where Jaya Bachchan and Kajol reunited at a pandal for the Saptami festivities.

Refreshing your memory, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan shared screen space in Karan Johar's“Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.”

On the professional front, Kajol will be seen headlining the forthcoming mythological horror "Maa". The much-awaited drama is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on June 27th, 2025.

With Kajol as the lead, the project will also see Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma as the ancillary cast.

Made under the direction of Vishal Furia, "Maa' has been written by Saiwyn Quadras. Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, "Maa" is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Kajol's exciting lineup further includes Kayoze Irani's "Sarzameen", alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma.

She also has Charan Tej Uppalapati's "Maharagni- Queen of Queens" in her kitty.