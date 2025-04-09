RACER PODCASTS LAUNCHES RACERS UNCHAINED WITH PAUL TRACY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tracy brings his signature no-holds-barred approach to the mic as he sits down with top names from motorsports and beyond. From fierce rivalries to behind-the-scenes stories, "Racers Unchained with Paul Tracy" pulls back the curtain on the moments fans never got to hear – until now.

"I am excited to be a part of the RACER team as they now venture from print media into an omnichannel business that includes TV," says Tracy. "I remember when Paul Pfanner started the magazine and I was lucky enough to be on the cover many times over my career and also win the Racer of the Year 2003 award voted on by the fans thru the magazine. I look forward to try and give the viewers an inside look into the lives and history of the legends and up and comers of the sport we love."

Tracy's career is the stuff of motorsports legend. Known for his aggressive style and relentless drive, he was one of the hardest chargers in American open-wheel racing for more than two decades, notching 31 Champ Car wins while driving for elite teams such as Penske, Newman/Haas, Team KOOL Green and Forsythe. He is a four-time winner at both the Grand Prix of Long Beach and the Milwaukee Mile, a former RACER Magazine "Racer of the Year," and a Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame inductee.

"Racers Unchained with Paul Tracy" delivers the kind of insider access and candor that only a racer like Tracy can provide. Each episode will feature Tracy going one-on-one with racers, engineers, team owners, broadcasters, and other pivotal voices in and around motorsports – exploring the sport's past, present, and future with his trademark boldness, intensity, and curiosity. Tracy doesn't shy away from the tough questions, and no motorsports topic is off-limits.

"I've known Paul Tracy for more than three decades, he's a racer to his core and one of the most authentic voices in the sport," says RACER Founder, President and CEO Paul Pfanner. "With 'Racers Unchained with Paul Tracy,' we're giving him a platform to bring insider stories to life via honest racer-to-racer conversations in a way only he can. This new podcast aligns with where RACER is going across every medium. Fans can access the compelling content they crave whether it's through our RACER podcasts, in the new RACER magazine, the RACER Network on TV, the RACER Channel on YouTube, and on the all-new RACER that launches next week."

The first six episodes are set to deliver right out of the gate, with a stacked guest list including:



Tony Kanaan, 17-time IndyCar winner

Bobby Rahal, three-time CART champion

Jimmie Johnson, 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion

Johnny O'Connell, four-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner

Max Papis, Former F1, IndyCar, ChampCar, NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans driver Ray Evernham, NASCAR Hall of Fame and Motorsports Hall of Fame inductee

"Racers Unchained with Paul Tracy" premieres in May on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music. In addition to audio versions of the show, each episode will be videoed, edited and subsequently released across RACER Network (formerly MAVTV), RACER Select (formerly MAVTV Select), RACER+ (formerly MAVTV GO) and RACER's YouTube Channel.

RACER Podcasts also include two popular weeklies, the car culture show "The Creative Drive" and racing news show "RACER Debrief" hosted by venerable RACER editor-in-chief Laurence Foster. Racers Unchained with Paul Tracy is supported by trusted silver and gold trading partner and studio sponsor ITM Trading and the Scottsdale-based membership-only, private track and racing community Apex Motor Club .

About RACER

Founded in 1992, RACER is the premier motorsports media brand in North America, delivering industry-leading content across multiple platforms, including the newly launched broadcast platform RACER Network, plus the RACER Creator Network and RACER Podcasts along with motorsport culture-defining touchstones RACER and RACER magazine. The company also operates a strategic consulting, branding and marketing agency – RACER Studio – and produces live streamed events. Its clients have included BMW, Dodge SRT, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, KYB, Porsche, Toyota, IMSA, IndyCar, Laguna Seca, SCCA, Trans-Am, Monster Energy, American Legion, Lime Rock Park, Piloti and many others.

SOURCE RACER