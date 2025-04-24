403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexico’s Tragic Crash Leaves 11 Dead
(MENAFN) At least 11 members of the Indigenous Raramuri community, including both adults and children, were killed, and eight others were injured in a tragic crash Tuesday night in northern Mexico, local officials reported Wednesday.
The incident took place at kilometer 27 on the Guachochi-Yoquivo highway, when a pickup truck carrying the victims was hit by another vehicle that veered into its lane, according to the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office.
The group was returning from a municipal aid distribution event in Guachochi, heading toward the Somarachi community when the collision occurred. Authorities added that the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene, and armed individuals later arrived to remove the truck involved in the crash.
Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos extended her condolences on social media, announcing that the state would cover funeral costs and offer support to the injured.
"I have asked the Indigenous Communities Secretariat to accompany and assist the families, and instructed the state prosecutor to fully investigate and bring those responsible to justice," Campos stated.
The incident took place at kilometer 27 on the Guachochi-Yoquivo highway, when a pickup truck carrying the victims was hit by another vehicle that veered into its lane, according to the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office.
The group was returning from a municipal aid distribution event in Guachochi, heading toward the Somarachi community when the collision occurred. Authorities added that the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene, and armed individuals later arrived to remove the truck involved in the crash.
Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos extended her condolences on social media, announcing that the state would cover funeral costs and offer support to the injured.
"I have asked the Indigenous Communities Secretariat to accompany and assist the families, and instructed the state prosecutor to fully investigate and bring those responsible to justice," Campos stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment