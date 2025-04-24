Rumi Khan Joins Upcoming TV Show ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actor Rumi Khan, who was last seen in Sunny Deol's blockbuster movie, 'Gadar 2: The Katha Continues', has joined the cast of upcoming historical television drama, Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

The show also stars Padmini Kolhapure and Ronit Roy.

He said: "I enjoy playing promising roles and I'm glad to find one in this show. My audience will see me playing the role of King Jaichand, he is a renowned figure discussed in the narration of Prithviraj Chauhan's tale and Indian history. I'm playing a grey-shaded role."

Rumi expressed his excitement about the immersive experience of shooting on set, highlighting the fresh portrayal of an ancient kingdom.

"I'm enjoying the vibes around. The atmosphere on sets is helping me to experience the ancient times era. Be it the kingdom made on sets to the royal look we get into while shooting."

"I'm amazed with the fun here. I must say the audience will see a completely fresh setup, though the story is discussed on television several times earlier but here's no comparison. Audience will love the efforts made by the makers and our hard work."

Rumi is making a comeback on the small screen after 3 years. He was last seen in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, which aired from August 2022 to January 2023.

He added: "I was last shooting for a TV show during 2023, and it was for Alibaba, almost the same genre. And later I took a break and focused on films.”

He said he enjoyed the opportunity to feature in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Gadar 2 and a few OTT releases.

“I'm happy to get back on TV screens. I know the makers and have an amazing experience while working with them in the past. So, when I was offered the role, I didn't think twice," added Rumi.

Rumi has been part of shows like Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Chandragupta Maurya, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Mahabharat among others.