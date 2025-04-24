403
700 koala bears murdered in helicopter sniper mission
(MENAFN) Australian authorities are facing widespread criticism following the culling of approximately 700 koalas in Victoria's Budj Bim National Park. The controversial operation involved snipers shooting the animals from helicopters in an effort to prevent further suffering after a devastating bushfire scorched over 2,000 hectares of koala habitat.
The fire left many koalas injured, dehydrated, and without food, prompting officials to initiate the cull in early April. Animal welfare groups have expressed concern over the welfare of orphaned joeys left behind and the ethical implications of the operation.
Critics have raised alarms about the risks of mistakenly killing healthy koalas, including mothers with their joeys, due to the method of shooting from distances of up to 30 meters. Activists, including Friends of the Earth Melbourne, have called for the cull to be halted and for independent observers to be allowed to monitor the process. They also criticized the use of aerial shooting, arguing that it sets a troubling precedent for wildlife management in Australia.
The regional government, however, has defended the culling decision, citing expert advice from veterinarians. Despite this, there are growing demands for an independent review and calls for more humane methods of managing wildlife populations.
