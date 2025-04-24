403
UN: China’s Emissions Pledge “Extremely Important”
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday highlighted China’s newly stated pledge to reduce emissions as “extremely important” for advancing global climate goals.
His remarks followed the Leaders Meeting on Climate and the Just Transition, a virtual summit aimed at boosting climate ambition ahead of COP30, scheduled to take place later this year in Belem, Brazil.
Guterres, alongside Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, convened 17 leaders representing both major economies and small island nations to push for stronger climate pledges targeting emissions reductions by 2035.
"It was among the most diverse meetings of heads of state focused exclusively on climate in some time. Yet I heard a unifying message" toward action, Guterres stated during a press briefing following the summit.
He noted that several leaders committed to submitting more ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) as soon as possible, calling it a “strong message of hope.”
In response to questions about the summit’s outcomes, Guterres emphasized that China had not only confirmed its intention to submit its NDCs, but also clarified that the plans would encompass all economic sectors and greenhouse gases.
"It's the first time that China clarifies this point, and this is extremely important for climate action," he noted.
According to a senior UN official, the gathering was designed to maintain political momentum in a critical year for climate action. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and the deadline for nations to present updated climate strategies.
