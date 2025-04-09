IBM To Announce First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results
ARMONK, N.Y., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM ) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at .
Please also visit the investor website for the earnings press release prior to the webcast. A replay, associated charts and prepared remarks will be available after the event.
Contact:
Timothy Davidson
[email protected]
914-844-7847
