IBM To Announce First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ARMONK, N.Y., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM ) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at .

Please also visit the investor website for the earnings press release prior to the webcast. A replay, associated charts and prepared remarks will be available after the event.

Contact:

Timothy Davidson

[email protected]

914-844-7847

SOURCE IBM

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED