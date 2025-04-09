STC Unveils Intelligent MBSETM: System-Focused AI For Digital Engineering

The intelligent model-based systems engineering (MBSE) tool harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to amplify the benefits of MBSE by securely adding speed, accuracy and automation to every process.

CHANTILLY, Va., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Strategic Technology Consulting (STC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcfield, announced an AI-enabled MBSE tool designed to transform the systems engineering process through the use of automation, large language models (LLM) and machine learning (ML). Intelligent MBSETM is a cloud-agnostic tool that can be deployed online or on-premises in both classified and unclassified environments, to securely deliver AI-built MBSE models and automated analysis of system designs.

"STC was created out of a vision to optimize the systems engineering process for strategic defense programs," said Dan Reineke, president and general manager, STC. "By infusing AI and automation into our proven MBSE approach, we are creating better requirements, removing redundancy and time-consuming tasks, and accelerating the systems engineering process for our mission partners like never before."

Currently built on a proven AI platform, Intelligent MBSE has the flexibility to be configured for any platform. The MBSE assistant automates digital thread analysis, generates engineering artifacts, and integrates seamlessly with all SysML versions, MBSE tools and digital engineering environments. Additionally, Intelligent MBSE features a modular and dynamic architecture that is fully customizable and scalable to accommodate future AI and ML techniques and LLMs.

"As leaders in MBSE, we have delivered improved decision-making, long-term cost savings and accelerated mission success for our partners as they make the shift to digital engineering," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer, Arcfield. "In keeping true to our promise to always deliver a technological advantage to our customers, with Intelligent MBSE we can amplify those benefits and uncover even greater efficiencies."

For more information about Intelligent MBSE , please visit intelligent-mbse .

About STC, an Arcfield Company

STC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcfield, was founded to do systems engineering differently. As an industry-leading solutions provider in digital engineering and model-based systems engineering (MBSE), the company delivers MBSE-as-a-Service, integrated digital engineering environment deployments, training and consulting to both commercial and public sector customers. Every day, STC's team of expert engineers are unleashing the power of digital engineering to navigate complexity, increase understanding and inform decision-making. Learn more at href="" rel="nofollow" arcfiel .

SOURCE Arcfield

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED