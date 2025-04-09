Hexydog Launches Vision For Blockchain-Powered Payments To Support Animal Welfare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Crypto-Powered Platform Targets Real-World Utility

LONDON, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HexyDog, a next-generation blockchain project focused on real-world adoption, has unveiled its upcoming decentralized payment ecosystem tailored to the pet care industry. Designed to support seamless, secure, and low-cost payments across pet shops, grooming salons, and veterinary clinics, the platform combines Web3 technology with a social impact mission.







Currently in its presale phase, HexyDog is building a multi-chain ecosystem powered by the HEXY token, which aims to revolutionize how pet businesses process transactions. The project enables businesses to accept crypto payments, cut high processing fees, and engage with a growing base of tech-savvy pet owners who prefer decentralized solutions.

A Blockchain Solution for the Pet Economy

HexyDog is more than just a meme coin-it's a functional crypto utility tailored for the pet industry. It empowers merchants with:



Instant, Borderless Payments : Say goodbye to third-party delays with direct, real-time settlements.



Lower Transaction Fees : Reduce overhead compared to traditional credit cards and payment gateways.



Immutable Ledger : Built-in blockchain security ensures transactions are tamper-proof and transparent.

Growing Crypto Adoption : Pet brands can now connect with Web3-native consumers eager to transact in digital assets.



Real-World Partnerships and Purpose

HexyDog's blockchain ecosystem isn't just theoretical-it's designed for practical deployment. By partnering with pet businesses, HexyDog is building pathways for HEXY token utility beyond speculation. The project's roadmap includes smart contract integration for efficient transactions and listings on key centralized exchanges (CEX) to increase liquidity and adoption.

The team is also developing an Ambassador Program to drive community involvement and outreach. Volunteers will be able to participate in advocacy, grassroots campaigns, and real-world animal welfare activities aligned with HexyDog's mission.

Supporting Animal Welfare

Aside from its blockchain payment project, HexyDog is also extremely committed to animal welfare. 5% of the presale proceeds will be donated directly to animal welfare groups, including shelters, rescue groups, and other groups that aim to improve the lives of animals.

Impact on Animal Welfare

This special commitment ensures that HexyDog is about more than just financial expansion. By investing part of presale crypto capital into promoting animal welfare, HexyDog unites investors and pet lovers around a good cause they can contribute to. Through this philanthropic business model, the project will be able to make a social impact while pushing adoption within the pet care space through cryptocurrencies.

HexyDog Appeal Among Pet Lovers and Investors

For investors, HexyDog offers the unique opportunity to be investor of a promising crypto presale project that combines blockchain technology with a growing market within the pet care industry. As it is aimed at efficient payment, social good, and developing market, HexyDog can be an excellent investment for whoever is ready to explore opportunities crypto space provides.

This crypto presale provides early investors with the ability to purchase HEXY tokens at a discounted price, positioning them for appreciation when the whole project is live. With crypto adoption still on the rise, HexyDog will be perfectly positioned to be one of the leaders in the blockchain industry, and as an investment, it is a sound option.

The Future of Pet Care Payments

HexyDog is a great candidate to revolutionize blockchain industry by integrating it into pet market . HexyDog, through its blockchain solution, will offer faster, secure, and low-cost payments for businesses and consumers alike. By devoting 5% of presale funds to animal welfare, HexyDog also ensures that the project gives back to society in a positive way.

As the use of cryptocurrencies keeps growing, HexyDog will be a leader in the pet care industry. It is a wonderful opportunity for pet businesses and investors to be part of an innovative project that will revolutionize the future of the industry while supporting a noble cause.

About HexyDog

HexyDog is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency project that merges decentralized finance with real-world pet care applications. The platform enables crypto-based payments in the pet industry, supported by a strong community, partnerships, and a social mission to fund animal welfare. Learn more or join the presale at .

More information about Hexydog presale:

Website :

Twitter :

Telegram :

Whitepaper: /assets/HEXYWhitepaper.ChoyA6JT.pdf

Media Contact Details:

Company Name: Hexydog

Company website:

Company Email: ...

Concern Person: Onur Akin



