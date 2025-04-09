AMD's Z2 Extreme Chip Poised To Transform Handheld Gaming Landscape

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

AMD is preparing to launch the Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor in early 2025, a move anticipated to significantly enhance performance and battery life in handheld gaming devices. This development follows the success of the Ryzen Z1 Extreme, which powered devices like the Asus ROG Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go.

The Z2 Extreme is expected to feature eight CPU cores-a combination of three high-performance Zen 5 cores and five efficient Zen 5c cores-operating at speeds ranging from 2.0 to 5.0 GHz. The integrated GPU will incorporate 16 RDNA 3.5 compute units, offering a 33% increase over its predecessor's 12 compute units. This enhancement aims to deliver improved graphics performance while maintaining energy efficiency.

A standout feature of the Z2 Extreme is its potential to extend battery life in handheld gaming devices. Jack Huynh, AMD's Senior Vice President, has indicated that the new chip could increase high-performance gaming sessions from approximately 45 minutes to over three hours. This improvement is attributed to the chip's design, which balances high performance with reduced power consumption.

The Z2 Extreme is also expected to include the XDNA 2 neural processing unit , capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS for accelerating AI workloads. This addition positions the chip to handle advanced AI-driven tasks, potentially enhancing gaming experiences through features like real-time frame generation and adaptive performance adjustments.

The introduction of the Z2 Extreme is set to intensify competition in the handheld gaming market. Intel's upcoming Lunar Lake processors are also targeting this segment, promising improvements in power efficiency and GPU performance. The rivalry between AMD and Intel is expected to drive innovation, leading to more powerful and efficient handheld gaming devices.

