CCEA Approves Rs 1,332 Crore Project For Doubling Railway Line Across TN, Andhra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the doubling of the Tirupati–Pakala–Katpadi single railway line section (104 km) in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with a total investment of Rs 1,332 crore.

The multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructure development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways, according to an official statement.

The project covering three districts in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 113 km.

Along with connectivity to Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, the project section also provides rail connectivity to other prominent destinations such as the Sri Kalahasti Shiva Temple, the Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, and the Chandragiri Fort, which attract pilgrims and tourists from across the country.

The multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 400 villages and about 14 lakh population. The project will also generate direct employment for about 35 lakh human-days during construction.

This is an essential route for transportation of commodities such as coal, agricultural commodities, cement and other minerals. The enhanced line capacity will improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

The capacity augmentation work will result in additional freight traffic of around 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The Railways being an environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, the project will also help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics costs of the country. It is also estimated to reduce oil imports by around 4 crore litres which will save precious foreign exchange, and lower CO2 emissions of up to 20 crore kg which is equivalent to the plantation of one crore trees, the statement added.

The project is in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a New India which will make people of the region "Aatmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment opportunities, the statement said.

The project is part of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.