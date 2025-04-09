403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/USD Analysis Today 07/04: Uncertainty Grows (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The collapse of global stock markets, led by the US, has weakened the recent strong gains of the British Pound. Obviously, we have often noted that positive investor sentiment and the strength of global stock markets are factors in the upward gains of the GBP/USD pair. During last week's volatile trading, the GBP/USD pair jumped towards the 1.3207 resistance level, its highest in six months, before quickly plummeting to the 1.2852 support level, its lowest in a month, before closing the week's trading stable around 1.2898.
According to Forex market trading, the Yen and the Swiss Franc are traditional defensive currencies and have seen strong demand over the past 24 hours. The US Dollar recorded sharp losses before witnessing a limited rebound on Friday, while the decline in high-risk assets undermined the British Pound.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTechnical Analysis for the GBP/USD pair today:Rapid movements in the GBP/USD pair are fuelling speculation about the future direction of the GBP/USD pair, based on the performance on the daily chart. Technically, a move towards the 1.2800 psychological support level would threaten the recent upward shift. Technically, bulls will have no chance of regaining control of the trend without a resurgence above the 1.3050 resistance level. Furthermore, the pair will not have any chance of rising without a return of market confidence and increased risk-taking by investors.Ready to trade our daily Forex GBP/USD analysis ? We've made this UK forex brokers list for you to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment