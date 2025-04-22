403
Japanese PM, New US Amb. Affirm Stronger Alliance
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 22 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and new US Ambassador to Japan George Glass agreed on Tuesday to further strengthen the Japan-US alliance, and its deterrence and response capabilities, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
"I would like to deepen discussions on what we can do together to strengthen the Japan-US alliance and contribute to the world. I hope to achieve good results," Ishiba said during their first meeting in Tokyo since Glass arrived in the country last week.
The premier described the Japan-US alliance as the "cornerstone of Japan's diplomacy and security," expressing his intention to promote "mutually beneficial cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.
In response, Glass shared this view, saying the Japan-US alliance is the most important alliance.
Both sides also agreed that the two countries need to strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the bilateral alliance while mitigating the impact on local communities.
In addition, Ishiba and Glass exchanged views on current bilateral relations between the two countries, including the tariff measures taken by the US President Trump administration.
"I would like to promote broad cooperation that will benefit both Japan and the US," Ishiba said, to which Glass agreed.
Speaking to reporters after their talks, Glass said he is "very optimistic" about the results of ongoing Japan-US tariff talks.
"We have got the best and the brightest from both our countries together sitting down and talking about how we can make our economy stronger and work better together. I am very optimistic that an agreement will be reached," the ambassador said.
Glass also underlined their concerted efforts towards peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, saying "I have a lot of confidence that we will be able to build a safer and more secure and more peaceful Indo-Pacific moving forwards." (end)
