MAHY Khoory Automotive To Unveil DONGFENG 007 The Electric Marvel Of The Future At EVIS Abu Dhabi 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) MAHY Khoory Automotive, the exclusive distributor of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in the UAE, proudly announces the upcoming launch of the DONGFENG 007, at Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit Abu Dhabi 2025, the Middle East's premier electric vehicle innovation summit, taking place from April 21 to 23 at the ADNEC Centre. This highly anticipated electric vehicle combines futuristic design, cutting-edge performance, and long-range sustainability, marking a breakthrough moment for the UAE's growing EV market. With an exceptional driving range of up to 1,200 kilometres on a single charge, the DONGFENG 007 is engineered for forward-thinkers who demand power and innovation without compromise.

Beneath its sleek exterior, the DONGFENG 007 is powered by an advanced electric motor capable of delivering 160 kW of maximum power and 310 Nm of torque. The launch reflects the vision of MAHY Khoory Automotive to bring world-class, sustainable mobility solutions to the UAE, and reinforces the brand's commitment to redefining the future of driving through technology and performance. Visitors at EVIS 2025 will have the opportunity to experience this electric marvel firsthand and learn more about the advanced features that make the DONGFENG 007 a standout in its segment.

As part of the wider M.A.H.Y Khoory Group, which boasts nearly a century of excellence across industries such as automotive, green energy, recycling, and manufacturing, MAHY Khoory Automotive plays a key role in shaping the UAE's transition to a more eco-conscious transportation ecosystem. The Group also represents OMODA JAECOO in Abu Dhabi and is recognised for its leadership in sustainable innovation. At EVIS 2025, MAHY Khoory Automotive's presence will spotlight not only the DONGFENG 007 but also the company's broader dedication to high-performance EV solutions.

“We're proud to debut the DONGFENG 007 in the UAE, a car that represents a perfect fusion of performance, innovation and environmental responsibility, and we strongly believe this is the perfect electric vehicle for the region” said Saj Jabbar, General Manager, MAHY Khoory Automotive.“This launch is more than just an exciting product announcement; it's a commitment to shaping the mobility landscape in a way that aligns with the UAE's clean energy goals. EVIS Abu Dhabi is the ideal stage to introduce this vision, and we look forward to welcoming media, partners, and EV enthusiasts to witness it up close.