403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S-African unity government member issues threat to oppose budget
(MENAFN) South Africa’s ongoing deadlock over the national budget continues, with DA leader John Steenhuisen warning that his party will oppose the budget unless a written agreement on growth and spending reforms is finalized with the ANC. Steenhuisen’s statement, made on Tuesday morning ahead of a Finance Committee meeting, highlights the unresolved issues that could destabilize the unity government (GNU).
Despite promising talks, the ANC and DA have yet to resolve crucial differences regarding the budget, casting doubt on the immediate prospects for a breakthrough. The discussions have centered around a proposed 0.5% increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) and the broader economic policy agenda, with both parties seemingly on the verge of reaching a compromise. However, no formal agreement has been reached yet.
A finance committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday is expected to provide more clarity on the situation, as the budget vote looms on Wednesday. Several smaller parties within the GNU are reportedly considering supporting the ANC’s proposal, but the final outcome remains uncertain as negotiations continue.
Despite promising talks, the ANC and DA have yet to resolve crucial differences regarding the budget, casting doubt on the immediate prospects for a breakthrough. The discussions have centered around a proposed 0.5% increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) and the broader economic policy agenda, with both parties seemingly on the verge of reaching a compromise. However, no formal agreement has been reached yet.
A finance committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday is expected to provide more clarity on the situation, as the budget vote looms on Wednesday. Several smaller parties within the GNU are reportedly considering supporting the ANC’s proposal, but the final outcome remains uncertain as negotiations continue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment