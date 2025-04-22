403
UN: Gaza Nears Total Collapse as Aid Blockade Hits 51 Days
(MENAFN) The United Nations’ humanitarian agency issued a stark warning on Tuesday, declaring the situation in the Gaza Strip has hit its lowest point since the start of the conflict, with humanitarian assistance unable to reach the area for 51 straight days.
"Right now is probably the worst humanitarian situation we have seen throughout the war in Gaza," stated Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), during a press briefing in Geneva, responding to a question from a media outlet.
Laerke highlighted the worsening plight of Gaza’s civilian population, noting that humanitarian supplies have been completely cut off for over seven weeks, while commercial goods have been absent for an "even longer" period.
"You can see a clear tendency towards total disaster," he stated.
As of March 2nd, Israeli authorities have kept Gaza’s border crossings sealed, halting the flow of critical aid despite widespread reports of famine conditions in the territory ravaged by war. The Israeli military resumed operations on March 18, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January 19.
More than 51,200 Palestinians—primarily women and children—have been killed in Gaza by Israeli forces since October 2023.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in the enclave.
