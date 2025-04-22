403
African nation confirms homecoming of Russian embassy
(MENAFN) Niger has confirmed plans to reopen its Russian embassy for the first time in over 30 years, according to the country’s foreign minister, Bakari Yaou Sangare, during a joint press conference in Moscow. This announcement followed talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and representatives from Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso.
Sangare explained that Niger is in the process of securing a location for the new embassy, with hopes that Moscow will soon appoint an ambassador. He acknowledged that the closure of the embassy in the 1990s was a mistake, and now both nations are working toward restoring diplomatic ties.
Lavrov confirmed the plans, stating that the embassy would be operational by 2025. Currently, Niger’s ambassador is based in Moscow, while Russia's ambassador to Mali is also accredited to Niger.
This move comes as part of broader efforts by Russia to expand its diplomatic presence in Africa. Moscow has already reopened embassies in Burkina Faso and launched new missions in Equatorial Guinea, with plans to establish more embassies across the continent, including in Niger, Sierra Leone, and South Sudan.
Sangare also noted that discussions between Niger and Russia’s nuclear agency, Rosatom, are progressing, particularly regarding resource development. Additionally, Niger and Russia’s space agency have made significant strides in an agreement to acquire satellites for defense and security purposes.
