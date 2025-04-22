403
Indian PM Embarks On Two-Day Saudi Visit To Cement Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, April 22 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on Tuesday on a two-day state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to strengthen bilateral ties.
In a departure statement, Modi said that India values its long and historic ties with Saudi Arabia that have acquired strategic depth and momentum in recent years.
"Together, we have developed a mutually beneficial and substantive partnership including in the domains of defense, trade, investment, energy and people to people ties," Modi said.
He added that both the countries have shared interest and commitment to promote regional peace, prosperity, security and stability.
Ahead of his third visit to Saudi Arabia over the past decade, Modi said he is looking forward to participating in the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council and build upon the state visit of Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India in 2023.
Modi is also scheduled to interact with the Indian community in Saudi Arabia which he termed as a living bridge connecting between the nations and making immense contribution to strengthening the cultural and human ties. (end)
