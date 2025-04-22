Over 200,000 Keychains Form New Art Installation At Lusail Metro Station

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A new art installation "Key to Memories 2025" has been unveiled at the bustling Lusail Metro Station.

The installation is a nod to the collective memories of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and has been transformed into a tangible representation of the moments made during the world-class tournament.

In a collaboration with Boo Design Studio and Qatari designer Maryam Al-Homaid, the "Key to Memories 2025" is comprised of 250,000 keychains collected from fans during Qatar 2022.

The installation is located just outside the Lusail Metro Station and within the vicinity of the iconic Lusail Stadium, the remarkable venue that hosted monumental matches and formed a huge part of football's history.

The design, which is the brainchild of Maryam Al-Homaid, merges traditional and contemporary elements as an homage to the energetic spirit of the fans from the final four teams while encapsulating the tournament's magic for future generations.

"Each keychain was more than a keepsake. Engraved, numbered, and carried with purpose-they marked a place, a memory, a moment in time, said Boo Design Studio on Instagram.

"Once, they unlocked doors. Now, they unlock something greater-a collective story. Because big memories often live in the smallest of things," it added.