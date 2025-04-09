EUR/USD Analysis Today 07/04: Volatility Spikes (Chart)
- What happened to the EUR/USD pair's trading last week confirms that the exchange rate is set for more volatility as investors and markets react to the official implementation of US tariffs and the extent of the expansion of global trade wars. According to licensed trading company platforms, the EUR/USD price jumped towards the 1.1145 resistance level, the pair's highest in six months, before quickly retreating amid profit-taking selloffs, which we often advised acting upon whenever the EUR/USD price moved upwards. Consequently, the EUR/USD price retreated towards the 1.0923 support level before closing the week's trading stable around 1.0962, ahead of the start of the US inflation week's trading.
Eurozone data will focus on the backdrop of the manufacturing sector before the White House launches its fierce attack. German industrial production and trade figures for February will be released on Monday, followed by Italian factory output on Thursday. At the same time, the European Central Bank will enter a media blackout period on Thursday before its decision on April 17, the outcome of which – despite market bets – remains uncertain.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical Analysis Today:According to the daily chart performance above, the EUR/USD pair has an opportunity for an upward rebound if it moves towards and above the psychological resistance of 1.1000, which may trigger technical buying and thus prepare for bullish breakouts that support the upward turn of the Relative Strength Index and the MACD indicator. Technically, this may occur if bulls move the pair towards the resistance levels of 1.1035 and 1.1120, respectively. Conversely, on the same timeframe, the 1.0880 support level will remain a turning point and a threat to the current upward correction. Also, the matter will end with bears moving towards the psychological support level of 1.0800.The EUR/USD pair may remain in its current range until the reaction to the announcement of US tariffs and this reaction, along with the announcement of US inflation figures and the content of the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex demo accounts worth trading with.
