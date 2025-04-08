Happy Egg Expands Product Portfolio With Launch Of Pasture-Raised Eggs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With this launch, Happy Egg is making it even easier for families to enjoy high-quality eggs that are as good for the hens as they are for the plate. The expansion follows the recent merger with Egg Innovations, allowing Happy Egg to meet growing demand while maintaining its commitment to animal welfare and sustainability.

"Our pasture-raised eggs reflect everything Happy Egg stands for: exceptional care for our hens, rich yolks that look and taste incredible, and food that brings joy to the table," said Whitney Fortin, Chief Marketing Officer at Happy Egg Co. "This launch is about giving families even more to love when they reach for Happy Egg."

Happy Egg's pasture-raised hens enjoy year-round access to the outdoors, with 108 square feet of pasture per bird. Raised in the Heartland of Happy, the Ozarks and Midwest, the hens enjoy sunshine, fresh air, and freedom to run, resulting in eggs that are rich in flavor. Happy Egg Pasture-Raised eggs complement Happy Egg's lineup of free-range eggs, which come from hens that also enjoy outdoor access. Happy Egg's Pasture-Raised and Free-Range eggs are American Humane Certified.

Happy Egg's pasture-raised eggs are now available in 12-count cartons at select retailers in California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, with more states coming soon. Perfect for everyday meals, weekend brunches, and everything in between, you can find them on a shelf near you by visiting happyegg/store-locator .

For more information about Happy Egg and its full range of products, visit happyegg .

About Happy Egg

Happy Egg believes eggs should come from hens that actually get to be hens-flapping, foraging, and roaming on wide-open pastures under sunny skies. Unlike cage-free farms that keep birds indoors, Happy Egg does it differently, giving hens space, care, and a high-quality diet they deserve. The result? delicious orange yolks and eggs with a taste you can trust. Rooted in Arkansas, Happy Egg partners with small family farms to raise hens with care, whether Free Range, Organic, Pasture Raised, or Heritage eggs. No cramped barns, no cut corners-just sunshine, space, and a commitment to doing what's right. Happy Egg was the first commercial free-range egg producer in the U.S. to be certified by the American Humane Association in 2015. From our farmers and hens to our biodegradable yellow and blue cartons, every choice we make is about raising the standard-because doing what's right isn't always the easy way, but it's the Happy Egg way. Happy Hen. Happy Egg. Learn more at happyegg .

