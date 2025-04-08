LEADING CANNABIS BRAND STIIIZY OPENS ITS 44TH RETAIL STORE IN HAWTHORNE, CA, ON APRIL 12TH
|
DATE:
|
April 12th, 2025
|
TIME:
|
10:00AM
|
LOCATION:
|
12831 Crenshaw Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250
For more information about the STIIIZY Hawthorne dispensary, please see here . Must be 21+ for recreational use; proper ID required. Must be 18+ with valid medical recommendation.
About STIIIZY
STIIIZY's mission is to provide consumers with consistent, high-quality, and trusted products inspired by authentic cannabis culture. Headquartered in Los Angeles, STIIIZY is a vertically integrated cannabis company founded in 2017 by seasoned industry experts. STIIIZY is committed to making a positive impact on its local communities, including by investing capital to improve parks and schools, and providing assistance and resources to veterans. With more than 1,700 employees serving over 20,000 customers every day, STIIIZY is the largest private cannabis company and top selling cannabis brand in the U.S. STIIIZY's multi-state operations include five manufacturing facilities, four distribution facilities, 41 retail stores in California, and three retail stores in Michigan. For more information on STIIIZY, visit:
