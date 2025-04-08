LEADING CANNABIS BRAND STIIIZY OPENS ITS 44TH RETAIL STORE IN HAWTHORNE, CA, ON APRIL 12TH

Marking the 44th STIIIZY Dispensary and the Brand's 9th Store Opening in the Last 12 Months

STIIIZY Hawthorne Grand Opening Event to Feature Live DJ, Exclusive Deals, and Much More

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading U.S. cannabis brand STIIIZY is expanding its footprint with the opening of its newest retail location in Hawthorne, CA on April 12th. As the brand's 44th dispensary, the new storefront is located at 12831 Crenshaw Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250.

Perfectly located on Crenshaw Blvd at El Segundo Blvd, STIIIZY Hawthorne is a convenient stop for South Bay locals and tourists alike. Designed for the modern cannabis consumer, STIIIZY Hawthorne provides a sleek, welcoming environment and a knowledgeable team ready to help its customers find the perfect product for their needs. For seasoned aficionados or those who are new to the cannabis scene, the STIIIZY Hawthorne dispensary offers an extensive selection of premium products, including world-class flower, innovative concentrates, delicious edibles, and state-of-the-art accessories.

The STIIIZY Hawthorne grand opening marks the company's ninth retail store launch in the past year - proving how the brand recognizes the growing demand and is answering the call to bring its quality products to consumers by scaling its operations in licensed states with a successful expansion strategy.

"STIIIZY Hawthorne is more than just a dispensary, it's a hub for cannabis culture in the South Bay. As we continue to expand and establish our brand's presence across the map, it's especially meaningful to continue this growth within our home state of California-where it all started," said Tak Sato, President at STIIIZY. "With our roots here, every California store we open reinforces our deep connection to the local communities that have supported us from the beginning. Now with 44 operating stores, we are dedicated to bringing STIIIZY to more markets statewide and beyond."

To celebrate its newest dispensary, STIIIZY is hosting a grand opening community event with music and exclusive giveaways at the storefront.

STIIIZY Hawthorne Grand Opening Event Details