A Symphony Of Seasons, Taking Flight In Full Bloom

China Airlines Spring Sale - save up to 25% on flights from U.S. and Canada

Discover Asia's seasonal beauty with China Airlines-save up to 25% on flights from the U.S. and Canada, with stopover perks and award-winning cuisine.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Asia-where every season invites adventure, each bursting with its own unique energy, color, and personality. Blossom into spring's vibrant beginnings, ride the thrill of summer festivals, chase the golden glow of autumn landscapes, and soak in the warmth of winter's hot springs.As Taiwan's flagship carrier, China Airlines invites travelers to embrace the picturesque charm of Asia year-round with its limited-time Spring Sale . From now through April 27, 2025, enjoy up to 25% off fares on all eligible online destinations and across all cabin classes (Standard and Basic) departing from Los Angeles, Ontario (CA), San Francisco, Seattle, New York, and Vancouver to major cities throughout Asia.This exclusive offer is valid for travel between May 16 and November 30, 2025. Don't miss your chance to explore Asia in full bloom-book now before these fares fly away!________________________________________From Takeoff to Drop-Off - Double the Convenience with a Double-Decker RideThis seasonal promotion is more than just a great deal-it's about elevating every step of the journey. Thanks to Taiwan's prime location in the heart of Asia and the convenience of visa-free entry for U.S. and Canadian passport holders, Taipei (TPE) has become a preferred transit hub for travelers en route to Asia's most captivating destinations.With the opportunity to sample local street food, immerse yourself in vibrant culture, and enjoy a refreshing pause between flights, Taipei has become a destination in its own right-adding depth, flavor, and spontaneity to every itinerary.To make the stopover experience even more memorable, China Airlines has partnered exclusively with e-go Taiwan Car Rental & Travel Group to offer a special cultural treat:From now through the end of 2025, travelers arriving in Taiwan on any China Airlines international flight can enjoy a“Buy One, Get One Free” deal on Taipei Double-Decker Sightseeing Bus Day Passes (regular price: TWD 550, approximately USD 17). Simply present your boarding pass within one month of arrival to redeem this offer and discover the city from a whole new perspective.________________________________________A Star-Studded Feast at 30,000 Feet - Featuring Michelin-Starred CuisineBeginning in April, China Airlines is introducing a refreshed in-flight menu to deliver an elevated culinary experience at cruising altitude. In collaboration with its long-time restaurant partners-Le Palais, Mipon, Toutouan, and Yangming Spring-each dish is thoughtfully crafted by renowned chefs to showcase the rich diversity of Taiwanese cuisine.From refined flavors to creative presentation, these gourmet offerings promise to captivate the palates of travelers from takeoff to landing.________________________________________Year-Round Adventures - Explore More, Save MoreThis exclusive promotion offers exceptional value no matter the season-blossom into spring, soak up the summer sun, embrace the hues of fall, or fall in love with winter. With China Airlines, every season is a reason to explore Asia. Book now and let your 2025 journey take flight.Travelers can visit , follow China Airlines' official Facebook and Instagram, or contact their preferred travel agency for more details. Terms and conditions apply.________________________________________Media Contact:Allison WuPhone: +1-310-615-3802Email: ...________________________________________About China AirlinesFounded in 1959, China Airlines is Taiwan's flagship carrier, operating a fleet of 109 aircraft and employing over 10,000 staff worldwide. A member of the SkyTeam Alliance, the airline serves over 1,000 destinations across 160+ countries, operating more than 13,600 flights daily.Committed to sustainability, safety, and exceptional passenger experience, China Airlines has earned global recognition for its industry-leading service. It has been ranked as the top airline in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for eight consecutive years, demonstrating its dedication to responsible aviation practices.Recognized as the "Best Airline in North Asia" by Global Traveler and the "Best Major Airline in Asia" by Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards, the airline continues to set high standards in the industry. Additionally, China Airlines has been awarded the APEX Five-Star Airline Award for its outstanding passenger experience, solidifying its reputation for premium service and innovation.As a leader in global aviation, China Airlines remains committed to enhancing the travel experience for passengers worldwide.

