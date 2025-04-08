GRAMMY-NOMINATED RISING SUPERSTAR BENSON BOONE TO RECEIVE THE BMI CHAMPION AWARD AT THE 2025 BMI POP AWARDS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Benson Boone has reshaped the global soundscape of culture and music with an indomitable spirit and love of craft, artistry, and performance," says Cane. "As one of today's most exciting hitmakers, Benson inspires through his honest storytelling which is ignited by his passion and authenticity. We're excited to recognize Benson as a BMI Champion while celebrating the achievements of all our award-winning songwriters and publishers we are privileged to represent."

Boone's intimate, diaristic pop songs continue to evolve as he quickly becomes a global hitmaker. He exploded onto the scene with his 2022 breakout debut single, "GHOST TOWN," landing him his first RIAA certified Gold single and recognition around the world. He followed up with his Platinum-certified 2024 debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades, which included Boone's 7x-Platinum viral smash hit "Beautiful Things" that quickly soared to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, spent 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200, and earned the title of most-streamed song in the world in 2024. Additionally, Boone had a record year of touring, selling out a global headline tour, making his debut at major festivals such as Austin City Limits and Lollapalooza, opening for Taylor Swift's ERAS Tour in London and performing with Lana Del Rey at Hangout Festival.

Over the last year, Boone has earned a 2025 GRAMMY Award nomination for Best New Artist, an iHeartRadio Music Award for Song of the Year, MTV VMA and MTV EMA awards, two NRJ Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, three BRIT Award nominations, and many more. In 2023, he won a BMI Pop Award for "GHOST TOWN." Boone is continuing to reach new heights in 2025, with the release of his latest single "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else," nearly 10 billion career streams to date, sold out tour dates across the globe, and a new album arriving this Summer.

In receiving this honor, Boone joins previous BMI Champion Award recipients including Peso Pluma, SZA, Jonathan McReynolds, Khalid, Mark Ronson, Residente, Sebastian Krys, Keith Urban, Lee Thomas Miller, who were honored for their commitment and efforts supporting the next generation of songwriters and music makers.

