10 Yrs Of Mudra Yojana: Beneficiaries Who Met PM Modi, Share Stories Of 'Dreams Turning Into Reality'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with several beneficiaries on the occasion of 10 years of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) at his official residence.

Highlighting the transformative impact of Mudra Yojana on citizens, particularly women, the PM said that women have been among the highest beneficiaries of the MUDRA scheme, leading in loan applications, approvals, and swift repayments. He also described the disbursal of 52 crore loans under the scheme as a monumental achievement.

Several beneficiaries who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared their experience with IANS and also elaborated on the transformative changes in their lives.

Suresh Rajaram Acchavar, a resident of Silvasa in the Union Territory (UT) of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, met PM Modi on Tuesday and was elated and ecstatic over the first such experience.

He considers himself lucky to have a direct conversation with the Prime Minister. He firmly believes that this scheme has the potential to make people self-reliant.

Earlier, he used to work in a company. He wanted to set up his own business, but due to poor financial condition, he couldn't pursue this. After he got the benefit of the MUDRA scheme, he started his own company manufacturing packing material. He had success in a short time, and today his 'Elite Enterprise Export Company' has an annual turnover of Rs 25 lakh.

“My target is to increase this turnover to Rs 60 lakh,” he told IANS.

Mudasir Hussain, a Delhi-based beneficiary, also shared his journey of launching his own business with help under the Mudra scheme.

“I would like to thank PM Modi. We are grateful to him for his support. The business is running well,” he said.

“When Hari and I met the Prime Minister, he invited us to his home. It was a very successful session. We shared all the knowledge we had with the Prime Minister. The youth of the country should stand on their own feet and not depend on anyone,” he elaborated.

Rae Bareli's entrepreneur Manisha Rawat too shared her views on the instrumental scheme and elaborated on how the scheme was bringing a sea-change on the ground.

Manisha, among a group of about 50 people meeting the Prime Minister, also shared her experience of meeting the Prime Minister and details of the business model.

She started her business in October 2024 after taking a bank loan of Rs 9.50 lakh. Her firm, named 'Choco Come True', has come a long way, and today, it is providing employment to many locals.

She expressed her gratitude to PM Modi for the scheme and exhorted fellow women to come forward and take advantage of the scheme.