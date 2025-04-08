'Raanjhanaa' To 'Tere Ishk Mein': Aanand L Rai Continues His Love Affair With Banaras

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Almost a decade after "Raanjhanaa", Aanand L Rai continues his love affair with Banaras in his next "Tere Ishk Mein".

After wrapping up his shoot schedule in Delhi, Rai has moved to Banaras for the next leg. Hailed as the spiritual successor to "Raanjhanaa", the movie reunites Rai with Dhanush, this time pairing him with Kriti Sanon.

While Delhi brought grit and realism to "Tere Ishk Mein", Banaras brings familiarity, nostalgia, and rootedness. Staying true to his filmmaking ethos, Rai continues to shoot in real locations, favouring the unpredictability and authenticity of lived-in spaces over studio-controlled settings.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video of the Banaras leg of the shoot on social media, Rai wrote on his IG, "Lights. Camera. Banaras.

Duniya wahi, kahaani nayi... (Same world, new story) @aanandlrai ke andaaz mein...From the #WorldOfRaanjhanaa - #TereIshkMein now filming! [Raanjhanaa, Making of Tere Ishk Mein, Bollywood Movies, Behind The Scenes, Varanasi]"

The clip had the filmmaker exploring the streets of Banaras in an attempt to make every shot as authentic as possible.

Refreshing your memory, before commencing the shoot for "Tere Ishk Mein", Rai marked his return to the holy city with a visit to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple, seeking blessings from Lord Shiva. Capturing the nostalgic moment on Instagram he penned, "12 saal baad ... unhi galiyon mein ... usi ghar ke bahar.(After 12 years... in those same streets... outside that same house.) #nostalgic #raanjhanaa #kundan."

The engaging teaser of "Tere Ishk Mein" proclaimed, "Pichli baar to Kundan tha, maan gaya, par iss bar Shankar ko kaise rokoge? (Last time it was Kundan, he accepted it, but how will you stop Shankar this time?)." The video showed the protagonist sitting on a wall on fire that read, "From the world of Raanjhanaa."

Set to release in November 2025, "Tere Ishk Mein" has been penned by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.