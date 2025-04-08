Waqf Act Row: Centre Files Caveat In SC, Hearing Next Week

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The Union government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in response to the petitions seeking a stay on the implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

A caveat serves as a notice submitted to a court by a party to a litigation who wishes to be heard in case any stay order is likely to be issued on the opponent's plea.

Multiple petitions have been filed before the apex court challenging the constitutional validity of the amendments introduced in the Waqf Act, 1995.

After the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in both Houses of Parliament, the Congress announced that it will challenge the legislation before the Supreme Court, claiming that it was an attack on the basic structure of the Constitution and was aimed at“polarising” and "dividing" the country on the basis of religion.

In his petition in the apex court, Congress MP and party whip in the Lok Sabha, Mohammad Jawed contended that the amendments violated Articles 14 (right to equality), 25 (freedom to practice and propagate religion), 26 (freedom of religious denominations to manage their religious affairs), 29 (minority rights), and 300A (right to property) of the Constitution.

Several others, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the Association for Protection of Civil Rights, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan, Maulana Arshad Madani of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Indian Union Muslim League, Tayyab Khan Salmani and Anjum Kadari, have filed the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

A day earlier, Chief Justice of India (CJI), Sanjiv Khanna was urged to ensure urgent listing of the matter.

CJI Khanna had assured senior advocate Kapil Sibal that the pleas against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 would be listed for urgent hearing.

"I will get the (urgent mentioning) letter and do the needful this afternoon," the CJI told Sibal.

As per the computerised case status, the plea filed by Owaisi, and the batch of petitions, is tentatively listed for hearing on April 15/16.

The concept of 'Waqf', rooted in Islamic laws and traditions, refers to an endowment made by a Muslim for charitable or religious purposes, such as mosques, schools, hospitals, or other public institutions.