James River Church Announces Surprise NFL Guest At 2025 Stronger Men's Conference

The James River Church Stronger Men's Conference 2025 is set up to be an action-packed weekend!

James River Church is excited to announce its 2025 Stronger Men's Conference special guest athlete: star NFL safety Daniel Thomas of the Jacksonville Jaguars

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the big weekend just a few days away, James River Church is thrilled to announce another incredible guest at its 2025 Stronger Men's Conference: star NFL safety of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Daniel Thomas. Thomas's attendance follows a long line of famed athletes appearing at the Stronger Men's Conference, including past guests such as UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes, NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins, and even MLB Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera.

James River Church's Stronger Men's Conference is a powerful annual event that brings together men of all ages from all across America. Christian fathers, sons, and husbands gather in a space where they can grow their connections with God while brushing off the distractions of everyday life. It's a nationwide tradition celebrated by Christian men of all ages and walks of life.

Daniel Thomas is about to bring some encouraging energy to an already incredible lineup. A standout defensive player at Auburn University, Thomas excelled immediately as a freshman. He went on to play linebacker, safety, and nickel back during his impactful four-year college career, establishing himself as a leader for the Tigers.

Thomas was then drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he has risen to an all-purpose defensive specialist for the past five seasons. Having recently inked an extension with the Jaguars, Thomas is primed to continue thriving in his NFL career.

Aside from being a star in the National Football League, Thomas is also an inspired and devoted Christian. His appearance at the 2025 Stronger Men's Conference will add even more excitement to an event already featuring the Stronger Warrior Competition, which will bring together the very best obstacle course champions from across America. James River Church is preparing an action-packed weekend filled with awesome athletic challenges.

On top of the Friday Night Entertainment and an appearance from an in-his-prime NFL star, the Stronger Men's Conference will also feature appearances from renowned pastors and speakers such as Pastor Earl McClellan of Shoreline City Church in Dallas, Texas; Pastor Chad Veach of Zoe Church in Los Angeles, California; and of course, hosts and Pastors Brandon and David Lindell of James River Church.

There are still tickets left for this year's conference. If you're interested in coming face-to-face with NFL stardom and growing closer to God alongside your fellow men, you can register for the 2025 Stronger Men's Conference here.

About James River Church

James River Church, serving over 16,000 attendees weekly, is a Pentecostal church with four locations in southwest Missouri and a growing online community. Known for its passionate worship and engaging children's and youth programs, JRC is dedicated to reaching people with the Gospel, global missions, and community outreach through initiatives like Cherish Kids and James River Charities.

