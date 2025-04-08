Kohat Board Chairman Denies Rumors Of Islamiyat Paper Leak In Karak
Speaking to a TNN correspondent, Ayub labeled the circulating news as baseless rumors and warned that those responsible for spreading such misinformation would be held accountable.
According to Imtiaz Ayub, around 100,000 students appear in this year's matriculation examinations under the Kohat Board, with approximately 49,000 enrolled in Class 9 and 51,000 in Class 10.
To ensure the integrity of the examination process, the board has established 319 exam centers. The administration has also implemented strict security measures, including CCTV surveillance and the deployment of inspection teams across all centers.
