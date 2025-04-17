Amir's Visit To Russia Strengthens Strategic Partnership: Advisor To Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari highlighted the importance of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's visit to the Russian Federation, describing it as a significant milestone in the development of bilateral relations between the two countries. He noted that this marks His Highness's first visit to Russia since 2018 and comes at a time of rapid regional and international developments, which necessitate close coordination between politically and economically influential nations.

In exclusive remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), His Excellency stated that HH the Amir's visit underscores the depth of the Qatari-Russian partnership and reaffirms the commitment of both leaderships to strengthening cooperation across various sectors, particularly the energy sector. He highlighted that both Qatar and Russia are among the world's leading natural gas exporters, making coordination between them vital to supporting the stability of global energy markets.

HE Al Ansari noted that the agenda of the talks between HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will cover political issues of mutual interest - foremost among them, the developments in Ukraine, where the State of Qatar is playing an active role in humanitarian mediation efforts, particularly in reuniting children affected by the war. He also pointed to Qatar's ongoing engagement with various parties aimed at alleviating the suffering of civilians.

His Excellency added that the visit also falls within the framework of coordinating efforts on pivotal regional issues, including the war in the Gaza Strip and efforts to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people. The talks will also address prospects for rebuilding Syria and enhancing stability in Lebanon, along with other key issues such as the situations in Afghanistan, Yemen, and Libya - all of which remain priorities in Qatar's foreign policy.

Al Ansari noted that the meeting will also explore ways to enhance economic and trade cooperation, particularly in light of the meetings of the Qatari-Russian Joint Committee on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation held in Doha last March, which serve as a key platform for deepening economic relations between the two countries.

Concluding his remarks, HE Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari emphasized that HH the Amir's visit to Russia marks a strategic turning point in bilateral relations and aims to consolidate the foundations of cooperation between two countries that share common visions on numerous international challenges. He noted that Russia is a pivotal global actor and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and that consultations with it enhance the prospects of achieving peaceful solutions to global crises, thus promoting international security and stability and serving the interests of both the Qatari and Russian peoples.