Import Of Cheap Chinese Toys Continue May Worsen With Trump Tariff: Binjrajka

MENAFN - KNN India)The Indian toy sector, once heavily reliant on imports, is undergoing a significant transformation as domestic manufacturers ramp up production to cater to rising local demand and eye global markets, said Binjrajka, Chair of the Toy Sub-Committee at the Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

He noted that while government policies have supported this shift, challenges persist.“Cheap, unregulated Chinese toys continue to flood the Indian market, and this could worsen with new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods,” Binjrajka warned.

He cautioned that such inflows threaten domestic manufacturing capacity and profitability.

Calling for stronger enforcement, he urged the Centre to tighten checks at ports and pressed the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to curb the entry of substandard toys.

Focusing on the eastern region, Binjrajka appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to support the state's toy industry through the creation of a dedicated manufacturing cluster-a long-pending demand of local stakeholders.

“West Bengal has all the ingredients to become a toy manufacturing hub-strategic location, seaport access, sound logistics, raw materials, and skilled labour. But the final push from the state is still missing,” he said.

He stressed that the toy industry, predominantly driven by micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), could become a major engine of employment and investment in the state.

“If India is to emerge as a global toy supplier, Bengal must lead that movement,” Binjrajka concluded.

(KNN Bureau)