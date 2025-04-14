Captain Vijayakanth Was An Amazing Personality: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid glowing tribute to Tamil cinema icon and DMDK founder, the late Captain Vijayakanth, calling him an“amazing personality” and a“dear friend.”

Taking to social media platform X on Monday, the Prime Minister wrote,“My dear friend Captain Vijayakanth was amazing! He and I have discussed and worked closely together for many years. People from many generations remember him for his work for social good.”

Vijayakanth, who passed away on December 28, 2023, at the age of 71 due to age-related ailments, was a towering figure in both Tamil cinema and politics. Known for his dynamic screen presence and his political journey as the founder of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), he was admired by many across political lines.

DMDK general secretary and Vijayakanth's wife, Premalatha Vijayakanth, has previously spoken about the close personal bond shared between the Prime Minister and her late husband.

In a video posted on X, Premalatha said,“Narendra Modiji always saw him as more than a political colleague. He would fondly call him the Lion of Tamil Nadu and checked on him regularly during his illness. Their bond was built on true affection and mutual respect -- a friendship that went beyond politics.”

She recalled that the Prime Minister would often inquire about Vijayakanth's health and would never miss wishing him on special occasions.“He once told me, 'You can ask me if you need help. I am like your elder brother.' I can never forget those words in my life,” she said.

Premalatha also expressed gratitude for the Padma Bhushan award conferred posthumously on Vijayakanth and recalled a heartfelt letter sent by the Prime Minister, cherishing the bond they shared.“Modiji was always simple, humane, and a great leader. He came from humble beginnings, yet he rose to the highest office in the country. That's what makes him a leader who lives in the hearts of the people,” she said.

Highlighting his humility, she added,“Even when discussing matters of national importance, he always spoke with remarkable simplicity and never acted as though he held such a high office. He is like a brother to us.”