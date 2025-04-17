Fahmaan Khan: I Don't Rely On Social Media At All

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Fahmaan Khan has been in the television business since 2015 and has an army of fans courtesy of his work. However, the popular actor said that he doesn't rely on it at all.

Asked how much he relies on social media and if he likes sharing his personal life there, Fahmaan told IANS:“I don't rely on social media at all. I believe that some things need to be private in life.”

For Fahmaan, not everything needs to be an update on social media.

“Everything doesn't need to be out there on social media to be shared and to tell the world how you're living, what you're doing, and whatnot. Especially when you're a public figure, especially when you're being seen on different platforms, it doesn't mean that social media should also be a part of your daily routine-if that's not something that is calling you to do,” said the actor.

Fahmaan began his career first as a model. His tryst with the small screen began with a cameo role in Yeh Vaada Raha in 2015 and then a cameo role in Kundali Bhagya in 2018.

Fahmaan was seen in recurring roles in Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan from 2017 to 2020. He gained major stardom with his work as a lead in shows such as Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Imlie, Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, Krishna Mohini and Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha

Talking about how he is off-screen, Fahmaan said:“Honestly, off-screen, I have different avatars in different phases of my life. Sometimes I like to be at home, chill, cook food, watch a good movie, sleep in the afternoon, wake up, and go to the gym.”

“Sometimes I like to travel-I like to go to an isolated place and chill there. Sometimes I like to be with friends-I call my friends over or go to one of their places. There are phases where I like to do workshops and get a little more accustomed to my craft. So yeah, these are the various phases where I spend my time if not in front of the camera.”