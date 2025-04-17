403
Qatar And Russia.. Strategic Interests, Burgeoning Economic And Investment Prospects
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The wise leadership of the State of Qatar exerts every effort toward openness, engagement, and coordination with all parties and international powers. It steadfastly strives to deepen its friendship with various nations based on a prudent vision that goes in sync with the State of Qatars national interests and the international rules-based order.
The visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Russian Federation confirms the prudent leaderships keenness to build the strongest ties with major powers and decision-making centers around the globe, in alignment with the exceptional role the State of Qatar performs at regional and global levels.
During this visit, HH the Amir will hold talks with HE President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on avenues for bolstering ties between the two countries in multiple areas, in addition to discussing a host of regional and global issues of shared concern.
The visit earns a special significance, in terms of timing and the issues and topics on its agenda, as it coincides with a series of major international and regional developments, pertaining to a wide diversity of Arab and global issues, as well as the economic and trade state of play at the global level.
In addition, the visit lends a robust impetus to the Qatar-Russia relationship at all economic, political, trade, and energy levels, propelling their relationship toward more expansive domains, exploring new areas of bilateral cooperation and partnership for the best interests of the two friendly peoples, as well as reinforcing bilateral cooperation in a wide diversity of fields.
The visit comes within the framework of the enduring path of robust ties between the two nations following the establishment of diplomatic relations with the former Soviet Union in 1988, followed by Qatars official recognition of the Russian Federation in December 1991.
These ties have tangibly evolved over the past two decades in multiple political and economic domains, particularly in trade and investment, as Qatar has emerged as one of the leading foreign investors in Russia.
The visits of HH the Amir to Moscow have evidently strengthened bilateral cooperation, opening new fields and critical discussions between the two nations on the bilateral relationship, as well as regional issues and means of resolving them.
HH the Amir visited Moscow in January 2016. In March 2018, His Highness also paid a working visit to the Russian Federation and discussed with HE President Putin avenues for strengthening the bilateral relationship in numerous areas, including defense, energy, economy, investment, trade exchange, and scientific research, in addition to a range of regional and global issues of mutual concern.
HE President Putin visited Qatar in 2007, while HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani paid two official visits to Russia in 2001 and 2010.
In July 2024, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with HE President Putin on the margins of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) that was convened in Astana, the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In October 2022, HH the Amir met with HE the President of the Russian Federation on the margins of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, Kazakhstan.
On Feb. 26, 2025, HH the Amir met in his office at the Amiri Diwan with HE the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, and discussed with him cooperative ties between the two friendly nations, especially in the areas of energy and investment,
By and large, the State of Qatar was the guest at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021, which featured an exceptional Qatari participation.
HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani had virtually addressed the key session of this event, which offered an important platform to bolster cooperative ties, where over 60 cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed between Qatari and Russian firms and institutions in the domains of business, investment, trade, sport, tourism, education, and so forth.
In March 2025, the 5th Session of Qatari-Russian Joint Committee on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation convened in Doha. The session was co-chaired by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and HE First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov.
Throughout the session, both sides discussed cooperative relationship between the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation in the economic, trade and technical areas, along with avenues for advancing them in the interests of the two friendly nations.
The Qatar-Russia relationship is governed by an array of agreements and memorandums of understanding that have significantly contributed to propelling bilateral cooperation in all domains, particularly in the industrial, trade, investment, economic, energy and infrastructure fields, as well as other critical fields.
Political consultations and reciprocal visits between the two nations, at the ministerial level and among trade and economic delegations, alongside the Qatar-Russia Joint Business Council and the Joint Qatari-Russian Committee, play a special role in advancing bilateral relationship and advancing them into new frontiers.
These engagements serve to explore available opportunities for collaboration and partnership, particularly in the economic and commercial areas, while examining burgeoning sectors for joint investment and deliberating on mechanisms to foster partnerships between Qatari and Russian business owners.
The relationship between the two nations dovetails across multiple domains in the areas of energy and gas, as the two countries are members of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and more broadly in the investment field between the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).
Qatar stands among the largest Gulf investors in the Russian Federation, with investments exceeding $13 billion across various sectors, including infrastructure, energy, and banking.
Notwithstanding the constant meteoric rise in the two nations trade exchange across numerous fields, the Qatari and Russian entities and economic sectors always aspire to greater ambitions than what has been achieved, thereby elevating bilateral cooperation to new heights and capitalizing on the massive potential the two countries possess.
On the humanitarian front, the State of Qatar continues its mediation to reunite children with their families in Ukraine and Russia in pursuit of its mediation approach and resolving conflicts through peaceful means, in accordance with the international rules-based order.
In mid-February 2025, Qatar announced the success of its mediation in reuniting a new batch of those children with their families, as part of its unflagging efforts to reunite families displaced and fragmented by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
In March 2025, a scientific roundtable discussion held in Moscow, Russia, underscored the importance of the State of Qatars role in mediating conflicts triggered by global incidents, including the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Organized by the Russian Sputnik News Agency, the discussion tackled the Middle Easts role in the Russia-Ukraine settlement, along with the consequences engendered by this conflict on the region, and the impact of the current global state of play on the issues of security, trade, and cooperation between Arab nations and Russia.
On the cultural front, the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation share a people-to-people connection which culminated in launching the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture in February 2018, showcasing a broad range of activities that were intended to present the Qatari art and heritage in Russia and help the Qatari community members internalize the diverse cultural heritage of Russia. as well as key regional and global developments.
