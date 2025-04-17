403
Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind, Poor Horizontal Visibility, High Sea
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be moderate in temperature to relatively hot daytime with slight dust to blowing dust at places, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind and poor visibility at places at times.
Offshore, it will see slight dust at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 30 KT at places at times.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 15 - 25 KT, gusting to 35 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft, while offshore will be 4 - 8 ft, rising to 12 ft at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km / 2 km or less at places at times. Offshore, it will 4 - 9 km.
