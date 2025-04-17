Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Public Health Meets With Italian Counterpart

2025-04-17 04:00:34
The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public Health, HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, met with HE Dr Orazio Schillaci, Minister of Health of the Republic of Italy, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed bilateral cooperation in the health sector and explored ways to enhance and develop it further

