403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minister Of Public Health Meets With Italian Counterpart
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public Health, HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, met with HE Dr Orazio Schillaci, Minister of Health of the Republic of Italy, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, the two parties discussed bilateral cooperation in the health sector and explored ways to enhance and develop it further
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment