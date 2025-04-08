Improvlearning Expands New York Defensive Driving Courses Amid Rising Insurance Fraud Concerns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPROVLearning, a leading provider of online driver training courses, announced today the expansion of its engaging defensive driving program across major New York cities. This strategic launch comes at a critical time as the New York Department of Motor Vehicles warns residents about a surge in insurance-related scams targeting drivers.

Recent alerts from the New York DMV have highlighted sophisticated fraud schemes where scammers pose as insurance representatives, attempting to extract personal information and payments from unsuspecting drivers. These scams often target individuals seeking to reduce insurance premiums or resolve traffic violations, precisely the legitimate services that IMPROVLearning provides through proper channels.



“With insurance fraud on the rise in New York, it's more important than ever for drivers to choose trusted, state-approved programs for their defensive driving education,” said Gary Alexander, CEO at IMPROVLearning.“Our expansion across New York state gives residents access to courses that not only help them drive safer but also legitimately reduce points on their license and lower auto insurance premiums by 10% of the base of the policy upon completion.”



The company's philosophy that“driver education doesn't have to be dry and boring” resonates with New Yorkers seeking efficient, engaging ways to complete mandatory defensive driving requirements. IMPROVLearning's courses are now available to residents in several major metropolitan areas across the state:

Buffalo

Buffalo drivers contending with harsh winter conditions and busy urban traffic can now access specialized defensive driving training through IMPROVLearning's Buffalo online course. The program addresses region-specific challenges while helping residents qualify for insurance discounts and point reductions.



Rochester

Rochester's unique blend of urban and suburban driving environments presents distinct challenges for local motorists. IMPROVLearning's Rochester-specific defensive driving program offers tailored content that helps drivers navigate local traffic patterns while earning valuable insurance discounts.



Yonkers

Commuters in Yonkers now have access to specialized defensive driving training that addresses the complexities of driving in the New York metropolitan area. The course helps Yonkers residents reduce points on their driving records while learning critical skills to avoid accidents in one of the nation's busiest traffic regions.



Syracuse

Syracuse drivers facing challenging seasonal driving conditions can benefit from IMPROVLearning's Syracuse defensive driving course, which combines engaging content with practical techniques for navigating central New York's diverse driving environments.





All IMPROVLearning courses are fully approved by the New York DMV and provide legitimate benefits including potential point reduction, insurance premium discounts, and in some cases, traffic ticket dismissal. The company emphasizes that, unlike fraudulent schemes currently targeting New Yorkers, their courses provide verifiable credentials and benefits through official channels.



As insurance scams continue to proliferate across New York state, IMPROVLearning reminds drivers that legitimate defensive driving programs never request payment through unusual methods, pressure customers with urgent deadlines, or solicit personal information through unsecured channels.



The company's expansion comes as part of its commitment to making defensive driving education more accessible, engaging, and beneficial to drivers nationwide under their motto:“Fast. Fun. Done.”



For more information about IMPROVLearning's New York defensive driving programs, visit

About IMPROVLearning

IMPROVLearning's Mission is to save lives and reduce vehicle crashes through innovative training. Their vision is to rethink the ordinary, and they believe new driver training is an industry that is stuck in the past. It's time that driver's education evolves to meet today's new drivers.



Utilized by government agencies, fortune 500 companies, top insurance carriers, and private driving schools, IMPROV's online courses are offered in thirty-four states. Over the last 25 years, they have provided Teen Driver's Education, Traffic School, Defensive Driving, and Insurance Discount courses to over 4 million students.



