EU instructs residents to stockpile food
(MENAFN) The European Union has advised its 450 million residents to store at least 72 hours' worth of essential supplies, citing increasing risks from war, cyberattacks, climate change, and disease.
EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib announced the recommendation on Wednesday, emphasizing that it is part of a broader plan to strengthen civil preparedness. While she did not directly mention Russia, she highlighted the Ukraine conflict as a major factor threatening European security.
"For three years in Ukraine, we have witnessed a battlefield of bombs, drones, fighter jets, trenches, and submarines. Yes, our European security is directly at risk," Lahbib stated.
Several EU nations—France, Poland, the Baltic states, and Finland—have repeatedly warned of threats from Moscow, pointing to alleged cyberattacks, disinformation efforts, and political interference. They argue that the Ukraine conflict reflects broader Russian aggression that could pose a military risk to Europe.
However, Russia has denied any intention of attacking NATO or the EU. President Vladimir Putin has dismissed such claims as "nonsense" designed to instill fear and justify increased military spending.
Lahbib reassured the public that the initiative is about preparedness, not fearmongering:
"We want people to be ready, not to panic. Preparedness is common sense in uncertain times."
As part of this effort, the EU is urging households to stockpile non-perishable food, bottled water, flashlights, batteries, first-aid kits, and important documents. Citizens are also encouraged to have a shortwave radio in case of power or communication failures.
Beyond individual preparedness, the EU plans to build strategic reserves of key resources, including firefighting aircraft, medical transport, mobile hospitals, and protective equipment for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear incidents.
“Europe faces more complex and interconnected threats than ever before,” Lahbib warned. “From war on our borders to more frequent natural disasters, the EU must be ready for the unexpected.”
This approach follows the civil defense traditions of countries like Finland and Sweden, where governments have long encouraged self-sufficiency and crisis preparedness. Sweden recently updated its ‘If Crisis or War Comes’ handbook, offering guidance on nuclear threats and other modern risks.
Additionally, the EU will establish a crisis coordination hub to ensure cross-border cooperation and protect essential services such as healthcare, energy, and telecommunications in times of emergency.
