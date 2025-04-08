403
Supreme Court Permits Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act
(MENAFN) The US Supreme Court decided on Monday that the Trump government is permitted to continue deporting undocumented immigrants under the Alien Enemies Act (AEA), based on media reports.
The Court ruled 5-4 to overturn a decision made the previous week by a District Court judge in Washington, DC, who had issued a temporary restraining order preventing the federal government from utilizing the AEA to deport hundreds of individuals linked to the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang to El Salvador without due process.
The mass deportations on March 15 sparked outrage from critics, as the detainees were not provided with a court hearing to defend their innocence before being sent back to their home countries.
On Monday, the Supreme Court reversed the earlier ruling, which now allows the Trump administration to proceed with deporting suspected gang members from the US, provided that the detainees are granted due process.
This ensures that the government must prove the legality of their detention before deporting them.
In its decision, the Supreme Court stated, "AEA detainees must receive notice after the date of this order that they are subject to removal under the Act. The notice must be afforded within a reasonable time and in such a manner as will allow them to actually seek habeas relief in the proper venue before such removal occurs."
