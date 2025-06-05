Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE President, Vps Send Eid Greetings To Heads Of Arab, Islamic Countries

UAE President, Vps Send Eid Greetings To Heads Of Arab, Islamic Countries


2025-06-05 11:21:01
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to Kings, Emirs and Presidents of Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Mohamed wished them and their people continued progress, prosperity and stability.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have dispatched similar cables to the Kings, Emirs, Presidents and Prime Ministers of Arab and Islamic states on the auspicious occasion.

MENAFN05062025000049011007ID1109643978

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search