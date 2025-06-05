UAE President, Vps Send Eid Greetings To Heads Of Arab, Islamic Countries
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to Kings, Emirs and Presidents of Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
Sheikh Mohamed wished them and their people continued progress, prosperity and stability.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have dispatched similar cables to the Kings, Emirs, Presidents and Prime Ministers of Arab and Islamic states on the auspicious occasion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment