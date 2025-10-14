403
Iran Rebukes Trump’s Claims, Calls U.S. “Largest Sponsor of Terrorism”
(MENAFN) Iran sharply rebuked U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, dismissing his allegations as “baseless claims” and branding Washington as “the largest sponsor of terrorism.”
Speaking to Israel’s Knesset on Monday before attending a peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Trump asserted that Iran seeks a peace deal with the United States “even if they said, ‘We don’t want to make a deal.’”
In response, Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement through a state news agency, condemning the U.S. as “the world’s largest generator of terrorism and supporter of the terrorist and genocidal (Israeli) Zionist regime,” asserting that Washington “has no moral authority to level accusations against others.”
The ministry further criticized what it described as “repetition of false claims regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program,” emphasizing that these allegations “can in no way justify the joint crimes of the US and the Zionist regime” against Iranian territory.
Tensions escalated sharply earlier this year when Israel launched a surprise assault on Tehran on June 13, targeting military, nuclear, and civilian infrastructure along with key military commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes, while the U.S. bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities. The 12-day confrontation concluded with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire on June 24.
Tehran called for holding Washington accountable for its complicity in “the impunity” enjoyed by Israel, pointing to U.S. efforts to block “any effective action against Israel in the UN Security Council and obstructing international judicial processes aimed at prosecuting Israeli criminals.”
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations in Gaza have resulted in over 67,800 Palestinian deaths, predominantly women and children, leaving the territory largely unlivable. The first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas began last Friday.
