Simple Tips To Remove Negative Energy And Evil Eye From Your Home

Whenever you see someone beautifully dressed, it's common to say, "Ward off the evil eye, you look great." But the evil eye doesn't just affect those who look good; it can also affect those who do good deeds, get a good job, or live a luxurious life. A person who was comfortable can suddenly fall ill due to the evil eye. Some people have a very negative gaze, and elders often advise against catching their eye.

They frequently ward off the evil eye from children and grandchildren. It's not just people who are affected by the evil eye. Objects, property, and even your house can sometimes be affected. This can completely change the home environment. Various problems can begin to appear in a previously happy home. Family members may fall ill. Not only the evil eye but also negative energy entering your home can cause all these problems.

It's difficult to detect the presence of negative energy in a house. Negative or positive energy is invisible to the naked eye. If you suspect negative energy has entered your home, it's good to be cautious. By consistently performing a specific task for 21 days, you can get rid of negative energy.

How to dispel negative energy?

Take an incense burner. Add Bhimaseni camphor to it. Add yellow mustard seeds, cloves, and clove leaves, and light the camphor. The smoke from this camphor should be shown to every corner of the house. From the plants outside the house or under the stairs to the bathroom, bedroom, and every other part of the house, ensure the incense smoke reaches everywhere. If you do this consistently for 21 days, the negative energy in the house will disappear, and positive energy will enter.

Try this too

Along with burning incense, you can follow simple tricks. Your main entrance should be clean. Every energy enters from there. So, put a Swastika symbol on the main door of the house. This is auspicious for the home and can lead to auspicious events.

We clean the house every day. If you feel there is a Vastu defect in your house or if the influence of negative energy is high, mix salt in the water used for cleaning. Cleaning the house with this water will remove negative energy, and happiness, peace, and tranquility will reside in the house.

How to detect negative energy in the house?

Constant quarrels in the family, chronic illnesses that don't heal despite various treatments, important work stopping at the last stage, not getting desired results despite many efforts, disputes with colleagues at the office, money not staying in hand, bad dreams, lack of sleep – these are all signs of negative energy.