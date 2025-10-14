403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
N. Korea Erects 10km of Anti-Tank Barriers Along DMZ
(MENAFN) A South Korean opposition lawmaker revealed on Tuesday that North Korea has constructed roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) of anti-tank barriers close to the inter-Korean border, media reported.
Yu Yong-weon, a representative from the main opposition People Power Party, cited satellite images and intelligence from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff indicating Pyongyang has established four separate clusters of defenses. Each cluster stretches approximately 2.5 kilometers north of the Military Demarcation Line within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).
Describing the move, Yu stated, "North Korea's anti-tank barriers are symbolic structures demonstrating its 'two hostile states' policy," and called on the South Korean military to adapt its defense strategies to account for these new fortifications.
Last October, North Korea officially amended its constitution to label South Korea as a "hostile" state, a decision driven by growing security concerns and heightened tensions between the neighbors.
In 2023, Pyongyang abandoned a 2018 inter-Korean pact that established buffer zones on land and sea borders, as well as no-fly zones over the DMZ. The cancellation of this agreement led to the resumption of full-scale military activities near the border area.
Yu Yong-weon, a representative from the main opposition People Power Party, cited satellite images and intelligence from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff indicating Pyongyang has established four separate clusters of defenses. Each cluster stretches approximately 2.5 kilometers north of the Military Demarcation Line within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).
Describing the move, Yu stated, "North Korea's anti-tank barriers are symbolic structures demonstrating its 'two hostile states' policy," and called on the South Korean military to adapt its defense strategies to account for these new fortifications.
Last October, North Korea officially amended its constitution to label South Korea as a "hostile" state, a decision driven by growing security concerns and heightened tensions between the neighbors.
In 2023, Pyongyang abandoned a 2018 inter-Korean pact that established buffer zones on land and sea borders, as well as no-fly zones over the DMZ. The cancellation of this agreement led to the resumption of full-scale military activities near the border area.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment