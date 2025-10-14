Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
N. Korea Erects 10km of Anti-Tank Barriers Along DMZ

2025-10-14 08:35:50
(MENAFN) A South Korean opposition lawmaker revealed on Tuesday that North Korea has constructed roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) of anti-tank barriers close to the inter-Korean border, media reported.

Yu Yong-weon, a representative from the main opposition People Power Party, cited satellite images and intelligence from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff indicating Pyongyang has established four separate clusters of defenses. Each cluster stretches approximately 2.5 kilometers north of the Military Demarcation Line within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

Describing the move, Yu stated, "North Korea's anti-tank barriers are symbolic structures demonstrating its 'two hostile states' policy," and called on the South Korean military to adapt its defense strategies to account for these new fortifications.

Last October, North Korea officially amended its constitution to label South Korea as a "hostile" state, a decision driven by growing security concerns and heightened tensions between the neighbors.

In 2023, Pyongyang abandoned a 2018 inter-Korean pact that established buffer zones on land and sea borders, as well as no-fly zones over the DMZ. The cancellation of this agreement led to the resumption of full-scale military activities near the border area.

