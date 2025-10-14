403
Poland Suffers from Major Disruptions on Emergency Phone Lines
(MENAFN) Poland experienced significant interruptions on its emergency phone services Tuesday, impacting several regions, a Polish news agency reported.
Operators representing emergency number workers confirmed to the news agency that since the morning, calls to the critical 112 and 999 lines have faced connectivity issues.
Karolina Galecka, spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry, told the news agency, as cited by a broadcaster, that the malfunction specifically affected the 112 number in select provinces. She added, "At this time, we cannot say whether this is a long-term problem that will require a major repair, or something temporary."
Authorities are currently investigating the root cause of the disruption.
