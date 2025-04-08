MTI Instruments' PBS-4100+ And PBS-4100R+ Engine Vibration & Balancing Systems Now Supports ARINC 429 & AFDX Data

leading PBS-4100 Family of Engine Vibration Monitoring Systems - full support for ARINC 429 and ARINC 664 (AFDX) digital data interfaces

Expanded digital interface compatibility simplifies engine vibration & balance testing

LOCKPORT, IL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MTI Instruments, a Vitrek brand, proudly announces the latest update to its industry-leading PBS-4100 Family of Engine Vibration Monitoring Systems - full support for ARINC 429 and ARINC 664 (AFDX) digital data interfaces.This enhancement significantly expands the PBS-4100+ and PBS-4100R+ system's compatibility with modern engine platforms, including those on the Airbus A320neo, Boeing 737 MAX, Airbus A350, Boeing 787, and more. Leveraging digital data from the aircraft's Engine Monitoring Unit (EMU) or Electronic Engine Controller (EEC), this update enables streamlined engine vibration testing with reduced wiring and hardware.“By adding ARINC 429 and AFDX support, we're future-proofing the PBS-4100R+ and simplifying the testing process for modern digital aircraft,” said Ken Ameika, Vitrek's VP of Global Sales.“Technicians can now acquire engine speed and vibration data directly from the aircraft's digital buses, reducing setup time and potential sources of error.”Key Highlights:.ARINC 429 and ARINC 664 (AFDX) Support: Enables seamless integration with digital aircraft data buses..PBS System Upgrade Required: Modern PBS systems with the latest WinPBS software include expanded configuration options and support for USB-based ARINC communication modules..Simple Setup: Users can configure digital sources via intuitive CSV files and assign specific parameters to vibration and speed channels..Supported Engines: Includes LEAP-1A/B, Pratt & Whitney PW1500G, Rolls-Royce Trent XWB, GE GEnx, and others..This new capability is available immediately with the latest WinPBS software and compatible USB-based ARINC communication modules.

