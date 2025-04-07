403
Abu Samra Crossing: Registration Service Available On Metrash
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has advised travellers crossing the Abu Samra border to avail the pre-registration service on the Metrash app for easy and smooth completion of the travel proceedings.
MoI, in an X post, said the optional feature enables citizens and residents to complete travel procedures through the Abu Samra border efficiently.
Pre-registration for the Abu Samra port can be done through the Metrash app by clicking the Travel icon and then selecting Pre Registration at Abu Samra Port option.
The user then has to fill in the data, choose entry or exit, specify the date, choose the vehicle and driver, add passengers and click Next. A text message is sent to the user upon completion of the process.
Thus travellers crossing the Abu Samra border can benefit from the pre-registration lane by not waiting in queues at regular lanes.
